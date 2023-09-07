ACROSS
1. Noon, in France
5. ‘‘Good Times’’ and ‘‘Happy Days,’’ e.g.
12. Trees whose berries flavor gin
20. Thick soup noodle
21. Kind of nerve that runs through the leg
22. Clearing
23. This puzzle has 21. of them
24. Entitle?
26. ____ horribilis (1992, per Queen Elizabeth)
28. Unconventional protagonist
29. Snoopy grp.
30. Disreputable sorts
32. Seasickness?
38. Hash ingredients, informally
39. Neighbor of Georgia
42. Sport with two diacritics in its name
43. Record holder
45. Russian legislature
48. Catch some rays
49. Topped, as Tupperware
51. Omission?
55. Like this clue’s number
56. Occurs to, with ‘‘on’’
58. Big ____ (props)
59. Craft project with rubber bands
60. Bumbler
62. The ‘‘Y’’ of JPY
63. Start of some praise
65. Lay one’s cards on the table?
66. Pelvic exercise
68. Befriend?
71. Hanukkah pancake
75. 200. in the Indianapolis 500
77. Door latch
78. It might be pulled in a secret signal
80. 19th-century adversary of an 18-Down
81. Child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
84. Suffer
85. Phil Dunphy of ‘‘Modern Family,’’ for one
87. Second picture in an alphabet book, maybe
88. Gee whiz?
92. Rang
94. ‘‘____ Twist, Scientist’’ (hit children’s book)
95. Designer Gucci
96. Idly amuses oneself
98. Some unnamed addressees
100. Ultimately be fine
103. Puts forward
105. Peashooter?
108. Their sales spike in December
110. Last installment of ‘‘The Godfather’’ (for now)
111. Decorate again
115. Because
116. Embosses?
122. Chew
123. Without letup
124. Like tires
125. Last-minute cry at a surprise party
126. Exponentially
127. ‘‘Egad!’’
128. Title that shares etymology with ‘‘kaiser’’
DOWN
1. Artwork that’s hard to move
2. Words beginning 32. assertions in Dr. Seuss’ ‘‘Green Eggs and Ham’’
3. Depose?
4. Put down
5. Info that’s often only partly revealed: Abbr.
6. Frigidity
7. Costa Ricans, informally
8. Sammy with 31. Oscar nominations
9. ‘‘But then again . . . ,’’ in a text
10. ____ marker
11. Few and far between
12. Rahm who won the 2023. Masters
13. News-agency inits.
14. Classic brand of candy wafers
15. Finish coloring, as a tattoo
16. Versailles, for one
17. Before, once
18. 19th-century adversary of an 80-Across
19. Perhaps
25. Pronto
27. Blockaded, militarily
31. When ‘‘I’m in love,’’ in a 1992. hit by the Cure
33. Protagonist of a touching story?
34. Rough up
35. Got off the fence
36. Pioneer in psychedelics
37. Like flourless cake
39. Canine calls
40. Battle of Britain grp.
41. Picture of good health, one hopes?
44. Megagram
46. Speck
47. Popular typeface
49. Car-key button
50. Not up to much
52. Funny sort
53. Surface alternative
54. Wait
57. Some haunted-house decorations
61. Home of India’s National Museum
63. To the slightest degree
64. ‘‘Miracle Workers’’ cable channel
65. Pair
67. Ali who retired undefeated
69. Like most Iranians
70. Hell of a guy?
72. Tee-ball game?
73. Common site for a scrape
74. Scraped (out)
76. Certain spa treatment
79. Blue, Charlie, Delta or Echo in ‘‘Jurassic World’’
81. Speechless with shock
82. Word with station or silence
83. ‘‘Of course,’’ in Spanish
84. ‘‘The thrill of victory . . . and the ____ of defeat’’ (‘‘Wide World of Sports’’ catchphrase)
85. Unintended signal
86. Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson, for two
89. Ancient theaters
90. Politician with a famous ‘‘like’’ button?
91. Part of some rappers’ names
93. ‘‘Eh? Eh?’’ [nudge, nudge]
97. Way to get ahead in Life?
99. Came and went unnoticed
101. Laura of ‘‘Big Little Lies’’
102. December door décor
104. Singer Jon with the 1992. hit ‘‘Just Another Day’’
106. Rice dish simmered in broth
107. Deceive
108. ‘‘The Godfather’’ brother
109. Pipe down?
112. Farm-related prefix
113. Animal on a road sign
114. First name in neo-Marxism?
116. Keep ____
117. ____ moment
118. Savage of ‘‘Savage Love’’
119. Name of two Spice Girls
120. Throw in
121. QB’s stat
