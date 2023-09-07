ACROSS

1. Noon, in France

5. ‘‘Good Times’’ and ‘‘Happy Days,’’ e.g.

12. Trees whose berries flavor gin

20. Thick soup noodle

21. Kind of nerve that runs through the leg

22. Clearing

23. This puzzle has 21. of them

24. Entitle?

26. ____ horribilis (1992, per Queen Elizabeth)

28. Unconventional protagonist

29. Snoopy grp.

30. Disreputable sorts

32. Seasickness?

38. Hash ingredients, informally

39. Neighbor of Georgia

42. Sport with two diacritics in its name

43. Record holder

45. Russian legislature

48. Catch some rays

49. Topped, as Tupperware

51. Omission?

55. Like this clue’s number

56. Occurs to, with ‘‘on’’

58. Big ____ (props)

59. Craft project with rubber bands

60. Bumbler

62. The ‘‘Y’’ of JPY

63. Start of some praise

65. Lay one’s cards on the table?

66. Pelvic exercise

68. Befriend?

71. Hanukkah pancake

75. 200. in the Indianapolis 500

77. Door latch

78. It might be pulled in a secret signal

80. 19th-century adversary of an 18-Down

81. Child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

84. Suffer

85. Phil Dunphy of ‘‘Modern Family,’’ for one

87. Second picture in an alphabet book, maybe

88. Gee whiz?

92. Rang

94. ‘‘____ Twist, Scientist’’ (hit children’s book)

95. Designer Gucci

96. Idly amuses oneself

98. Some unnamed addressees

100. Ultimately be fine

103. Puts forward

105. Peashooter?

108. Their sales spike in December

110. Last installment of ‘‘The Godfather’’ (for now)

111. Decorate again

115. Because

116. Embosses?

122. Chew

123. Without letup

124. Like tires

125. Last-minute cry at a surprise party

126. Exponentially

127. ‘‘Egad!’’

128. Title that shares etymology with ‘‘kaiser’’

DOWN

1. Artwork that’s hard to move

2. Words beginning 32. assertions in Dr. Seuss’ ‘‘Green Eggs and Ham’’

3. Depose?

4. Put down

5. Info that’s often only partly revealed: Abbr.

6. Frigidity

7. Costa Ricans, informally

8. Sammy with 31. Oscar nominations

9. ‘‘But then again . . . ,’’ in a text

10. ____ marker

11. Few and far between

12. Rahm who won the 2023. Masters

13. News-agency inits.

14. Classic brand of candy wafers

15. Finish coloring, as a tattoo

16. Versailles, for one

17. Before, once

18. 19th-century adversary of an 80-Across

19. Perhaps

25. Pronto

27. Blockaded, militarily

31. When ‘‘I’m in love,’’ in a 1992. hit by the Cure

33. Protagonist of a touching story?

34. Rough up

35. Got off the fence

36. Pioneer in psychedelics

37. Like flourless cake

39. Canine calls

40. Battle of Britain grp.

41. Picture of good health, one hopes?

44. Megagram

46. Speck

47. Popular typeface

49. Car-key button

50. Not up to much

52. Funny sort

53. Surface alternative

54. Wait

57. Some haunted-house decorations

61. Home of India’s National Museum

63. To the slightest degree

64. ‘‘Miracle Workers’’ cable channel

65. Pair

67. Ali who retired undefeated

69. Like most Iranians

70. Hell of a guy?

72. Tee-ball game?

73. Common site for a scrape

74. Scraped (out)

76. Certain spa treatment

79. Blue, Charlie, Delta or Echo in ‘‘Jurassic World’’

81. Speechless with shock

82. Word with station or silence

83. ‘‘Of course,’’ in Spanish

84. ‘‘The thrill of victory . . . and the ____ of defeat’’ (‘‘Wide World of Sports’’ catchphrase)

85. Unintended signal

86. Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson, for two

89. Ancient theaters

90. Politician with a famous ‘‘like’’ button?

91. Part of some rappers’ names

93. ‘‘Eh? Eh?’’ [nudge, nudge]

97. Way to get ahead in Life?

99. Came and went unnoticed

101. Laura of ‘‘Big Little Lies’’

102. December door décor

104. Singer Jon with the 1992. hit ‘‘Just Another Day’’

106. Rice dish simmered in broth

107. Deceive

108. ‘‘The Godfather’’ brother

109. Pipe down?

112. Farm-related prefix

113. Animal on a road sign

114. First name in neo-Marxism?

116. Keep ____

117. ____ moment

118. Savage of ‘‘Savage Love’’

119. Name of two Spice Girls

120. Throw in

121. QB’s stat

Tags

Trending Video