ACROSS

1. ‘‘It’s not that simple’’

9. Kind of passage

14. When Juliet drinks the potion

19. Race held annually in early March

20. Computer expert, for short

21. Reading can be found on it

23. Bigamy, legally speakin’?

25. [I forgot the words . . . ]

26. Eau so big?

27. Stellar, as a pitching outing

28. Pirate fodder, once

30. Right hand

34. Joel’s smuggling partner on HBO’s ‘‘The Last of Us’’

35. Creative types

36. Where copy editors are workin’?

40. Beefeater, e.g.

42. Certain legal guardian

43. Shade

44. Pitch tents, say

48. Auction unit

49. Loads

50. Heading on a balance sheet

53. Classic Hasbro toy that debuted in 1964

54. Lenovo competitor

56. ‘‘Enjoyin’ your meal?’’ or ‘‘I’ll be servin’ you today’’?

59. Super Bowl LVI winners

60. One can be empty or veiled

63. Spirit

64. Brussels administrative official, informally

66. Oxford, e.g.

68. ‘‘____ is like a cat: It only comes to you if you ignore it’’: Gillian Flynn

71. France before it was France

72. Animal that resembles a raccoon more than a bear, despite its name

76. Opposite of da

78. Spell out in Spanish?

82. Crumbly cake topping

83. Reaction to the climax of a heartbreakin’ movie?

87. Equipment used to make ‘‘pizza slices’’ or ‘‘French fries’’

88. Church chorus

90. Styled like Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock

91. Sch. near the Getty Center

94. Cooper’s raw material

95. OutKast, e.g.

97. Gnaw (at)

98. First-time offense, so to speak

100. Concave bodily features

102. Statute regulatin’ surrogacy?

104. Big ____

107. 2022. horror sci-fi film co-starring Daniel Kaluuya

108. Item on a wish list

109. Japanese fried pork cutlet

111. World capital closest to ‘‘Null Island’’ (0°N, 0°E)

113. Before, poetically

116. Cause of warming tropical seas

117. Financin’ Broadway shows?

123. Seize an opportunity

124. ‘‘Snowy’’ bird

125. All shook up

126. Stood (with)

127. Hiding spot for a 124-Across

128. Fully

DOWN

1. Sharp bark

2. Product typically wrapped in paraffin wax

3. Father

4. Draw

5. Grams in Britain?

6. Beats Electronics co-founder, familiarly

7. Winter Olympics powerhouse: Abbr.

8. Wednesday eponym

9. Specialty segments

10. Liable to be lost

11. Emits sparks, as a campfire

12. Stick for a snowman, say

13. Auto racing champion Sébastien

14. Yet to be apprehended

15. Some protest activity

16. Bubbles featurin’ comic-book dialogue?

17. Products with screens . . . or a homophone of a type of big screen

18. South African grassland

22. Mouthing off

24. ‘‘Gotcha’’

29. Not of the cloth

31. Big-box store with a labyrinthine layout

32. Blackmail ammunition

33. Furnish with an income

36. B equivalent

37. Booze

38. Acid-alcohol compound

39. Entertainers Carvey and Delany

40. Fencing face-off

41. Fix, as a bow

43. Sister channel of QVC

45. Cracked open

46. N.Y.C. gallery

47. Irritating sort

50. ____ Gawande, best-selling author of ‘‘Being Mortal’’

51. What’s found at the end of ‘‘Citizen Kane’’?

52. Comfy

55. One tendin’ to reply quickly?

57. Android competitor

58. Georgian and Edwardian, for two

61. Comprehensive report?

62. Shade

65. French agreement

67. ‘‘The Simpsons’’ teacher Krabappel

69. Regarded suspiciously

70. Cause of insomnia in a fairy tale

72. Surf sound

73. Grammy-nominated sister of Aretha

74. Yawning

75. Something a P.S.A. lacks

77. ‘‘Preach!’’

79. Vans Old ____ (classic sneaker)

80. Heroine of Disney’s ‘‘The Princess and the Frog’’

81. Hastily hung, maybe

84. 401(k) alternatives

85. Word with ‘‘at home’’ or ‘‘at all’’

86. Mess (up)

89. Annual indie festival

92. Bread an Italian grandmother might have made?

93. Similar (to)

96. Like all animals in the genus Equus, uniquely

98. Sailor’s rear

99. Diplomatic agreement

101. Form-al org.?

102. Ribbed

103. Some cross-references in a research paper, informally

104. ‘‘____ it up!’’

105. Preppy tops

106. Listless feeling

107. Pearl button coating

110. Very, informally

112. Marginally

114. Set of sheets?

115. ‘‘Dónde ____ . . . ?’’

118. Carbon-dating determination

119. Game with ‘‘+2’’ and ‘‘+4’’ cards

120. Held session, as a council

121. ‘‘More or less’’

122. ‘‘Relations’’

