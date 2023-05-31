ACROSS
1. ‘‘It’s not that simple’’
9. Kind of passage
14. When Juliet drinks the potion
19. Race held annually in early March
20. Computer expert, for short
21. Reading can be found on it
23. Bigamy, legally speakin’?
25. [I forgot the words . . . ]
26. Eau so big?
27. Stellar, as a pitching outing
28. Pirate fodder, once
30. Right hand
34. Joel’s smuggling partner on HBO’s ‘‘The Last of Us’’
35. Creative types
36. Where copy editors are workin’?
40. Beefeater, e.g.
42. Certain legal guardian
43. Shade
44. Pitch tents, say
48. Auction unit
49. Loads
50. Heading on a balance sheet
53. Classic Hasbro toy that debuted in 1964
54. Lenovo competitor
56. ‘‘Enjoyin’ your meal?’’ or ‘‘I’ll be servin’ you today’’?
59. Super Bowl LVI winners
60. One can be empty or veiled
63. Spirit
64. Brussels administrative official, informally
66. Oxford, e.g.
68. ‘‘____ is like a cat: It only comes to you if you ignore it’’: Gillian Flynn
71. France before it was France
72. Animal that resembles a raccoon more than a bear, despite its name
76. Opposite of da
78. Spell out in Spanish?
82. Crumbly cake topping
83. Reaction to the climax of a heartbreakin’ movie?
87. Equipment used to make ‘‘pizza slices’’ or ‘‘French fries’’
88. Church chorus
90. Styled like Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock
91. Sch. near the Getty Center
94. Cooper’s raw material
95. OutKast, e.g.
97. Gnaw (at)
98. First-time offense, so to speak
100. Concave bodily features
102. Statute regulatin’ surrogacy?
104. Big ____
107. 2022. horror sci-fi film co-starring Daniel Kaluuya
108. Item on a wish list
109. Japanese fried pork cutlet
111. World capital closest to ‘‘Null Island’’ (0°N, 0°E)
113. Before, poetically
116. Cause of warming tropical seas
117. Financin’ Broadway shows?
123. Seize an opportunity
124. ‘‘Snowy’’ bird
125. All shook up
126. Stood (with)
127. Hiding spot for a 124-Across
128. Fully
DOWN
1. Sharp bark
2. Product typically wrapped in paraffin wax
3. Father
4. Draw
5. Grams in Britain?
6. Beats Electronics co-founder, familiarly
7. Winter Olympics powerhouse: Abbr.
8. Wednesday eponym
9. Specialty segments
10. Liable to be lost
11. Emits sparks, as a campfire
12. Stick for a snowman, say
13. Auto racing champion Sébastien
14. Yet to be apprehended
15. Some protest activity
16. Bubbles featurin’ comic-book dialogue?
17. Products with screens . . . or a homophone of a type of big screen
18. South African grassland
22. Mouthing off
24. ‘‘Gotcha’’
29. Not of the cloth
31. Big-box store with a labyrinthine layout
32. Blackmail ammunition
33. Furnish with an income
36. B equivalent
37. Booze
38. Acid-alcohol compound
39. Entertainers Carvey and Delany
40. Fencing face-off
41. Fix, as a bow
43. Sister channel of QVC
45. Cracked open
46. N.Y.C. gallery
47. Irritating sort
50. ____ Gawande, best-selling author of ‘‘Being Mortal’’
51. What’s found at the end of ‘‘Citizen Kane’’?
52. Comfy
55. One tendin’ to reply quickly?
57. Android competitor
58. Georgian and Edwardian, for two
61. Comprehensive report?
62. Shade
65. French agreement
67. ‘‘The Simpsons’’ teacher Krabappel
69. Regarded suspiciously
70. Cause of insomnia in a fairy tale
72. Surf sound
73. Grammy-nominated sister of Aretha
74. Yawning
75. Something a P.S.A. lacks
77. ‘‘Preach!’’
79. Vans Old ____ (classic sneaker)
80. Heroine of Disney’s ‘‘The Princess and the Frog’’
81. Hastily hung, maybe
84. 401(k) alternatives
85. Word with ‘‘at home’’ or ‘‘at all’’
86. Mess (up)
89. Annual indie festival
92. Bread an Italian grandmother might have made?
93. Similar (to)
96. Like all animals in the genus Equus, uniquely
98. Sailor’s rear
99. Diplomatic agreement
101. Form-al org.?
102. Ribbed
103. Some cross-references in a research paper, informally
104. ‘‘____ it up!’’
105. Preppy tops
106. Listless feeling
107. Pearl button coating
110. Very, informally
112. Marginally
114. Set of sheets?
115. ‘‘Dónde ____ . . . ?’’
118. Carbon-dating determination
119. Game with ‘‘+2’’ and ‘‘+4’’ cards
120. Held session, as a council
121. ‘‘More or less’’
122. ‘‘Relations’’
