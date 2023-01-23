ABRIDGED TOO FAR
By Michael Schlossberg/Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz
ACROSS
1. Deets, say
5. Like pangolins and armadillos
10. Pacific weather phenomenon
16. 000-00-0002, for Mr. Burns on ‘‘The Simpsons’’: Abbr.
19. Apt name for a protester?
20. Shire of ‘‘The Godfather’’
21. ‘‘What’s the ____?’’
22. Job-listing letters
23. Play about love and heartbreak in ancient Greece [1605, 431. B.C.]
27. Danger
28. Cater (to)
29. Where people might come to a happy medium?
30. Is worth it
32. ‘‘The Taming of the Shrew’’ sister
36. Wheels
37. Timeless children’s classic about country dwellers’ friendships [1908, 1881]
41. Farm cry
43. Vented appliance
44. Comedy talk show from 2003. to 2022, familiarly
45. Superlative score
48. ‘‘Great Caesar’s ghost!’’
50. Eat, baby-style
56. Timid
58. It’s symbolized by a crescent moon and star
63. Jewish folklore creature
64. Magnum opus about a young man, family and the concept of free will [1866, 1965]
70. Not according to plan
73. Celebrity chef DiSpirito
74. ‘‘Go ahead, shoot!’’
75. Major and Commander, to Biden
76. Coming-of-age novel about a teenage boy and his isolation [1951, 1986]
80. Like an old apple
81. Chicken ____ (South Asian dish)
82. Phenomenon also known as data decay
86. Placid
88. Rapper ____ Thee Stallion
93. Drudges
94. Celebratory smoke
99. Veered, as an airplane
101. Just peachy
102. Tale about soldiers and treachery in southern Europe [1940, 1603]
110. Polynesian greeting
111. Kleenex : tissue :: ____ : sticky note
112. Yellow-brown shade
115. Mercury and Mars, for two
117. Grp. promoting world peace
120. College athletics channel
121. ‘‘In a nutshell’’ . . . or an alternative title for this puzzle?
126. Wallach of ‘‘Baby Doll’’
127. Stoat in its white winter coat
128. Lawyer’s favorite dessert?
129. Asteroid discovered in 1898
130. Name that means ‘‘king’’
131. City that lends its name to a variety of ice cream
132. Warren in the Baseball Hall of Fame
133. Fashion letters
DOWN
1. Modern kind of purchase
2. Locale for many Panhellenic Games
3. ‘‘Rapunzel’’ or ‘‘Rumpelstiltskin’’
4. Kinda getting up there
5. Poker great Ungar
6. Burner on a range?
7. Michigan liberal-arts college
8. Certain collateral
9. Convict, in old slang
10. Persian Gulf territory
11. Gamer’s headache
12. Degree in mathematics?
13. Voice role for Snoop Dogg in 2019’s ‘‘The Addams Family’’
14. Federal agent who was the inspiration for Dick Tracy
15. Nightmare
16. Addressed
17. Manatee
18. Adspeak claim of convenience
24. Gin add-in
25. German refusal
26. One of Cuba’s Castros
31. Subject line abbreviation
33. Wild group, for short
34. One of many in the ‘‘Disney Morgue’’
35. Leave gobsmacked
38. Scoreboard letters at MetLife Stadium
39. D.O.J. branch
40. Helpful connections
41. Halloween symbol
42. Busy month for a C.P.A.
46. Turn from an old pallet into a bookcase, for example
47. Title for Charlie Chaplin
49. ‘‘Toy Story’’ toy torturer
51. ‘‘I can’t believe this!’’
52. Go head to head (with)
53. Paul who painted ‘‘Cat and Bird’’
54. Advanced
55. Some F.D.N.Y. pros
57. Juicy gossip
59. Time measurement
60. One of a classic septet
61. ‘‘Key of the Nile’’
62. Act out?
65. Imitation
66. Amazon device
67. Laptop brand
68. It’s just what you’d expect
69. Bosnian’s neighbor
70. After-hours conveniences
71. Cry at an amusement park
72. Parent
77. Philosopher Rand who rejected altruism
78. ‘‘____ What ____’’ (song from ‘‘La Cage Aux Folles’’)
79. Doggy’s sound
83. Carving station option
84. Hawaiian fish also called a wahoo
85. ‘‘Shame!’’
87. Prefix with hotel
89. Exams that are essentially impossible to study for
90. ____ Gadot of ‘‘Wonder Woman’’
91. Piercing tool
92. Basis for an annual Forbes list
95. Hobgoblin
96. V8. debut of 1964
97. Music to a masseur’s ears
98. Optimizes, as an engine
100. Play-____
102. More loaded, as a wallet
103. Stadium chant
104. A.F.L. All-Time Team member with a law degree
105. ‘‘No. Way!’’
106. Old-timey ‘‘listen’’
107. Default search engine for Microsoft Edge
108. Some classic jeans
109. Tethered
113. ‘‘____: The Smartest Guys in the Room’’ (2005. documentary)
114. Wackadoo
116. Protein-rich blood components
118. ‘‘Uncle!’’
119. ‘‘Downton Abbey’’ role
122. Zhuzh (up)
123. Small word for small
124. Hydrogen’s atomic number
125. Itch
