ABRIDGED TOO FAR

By Michael Schlossberg/Puzzles Edited by Will Shortz

ACROSS

1. Deets, say

5. Like pangolins and armadillos

10. Pacific weather phenomenon

16. 000-00-0002, for Mr. Burns on ‘‘The Simpsons’’: Abbr.

19. Apt name for a protester?

20. Shire of ‘‘The Godfather’’

21. ‘‘What’s the ____?’’

22. Job-listing letters

23. Play about love and heartbreak in ancient Greece [1605, 431. B.C.]

27. Danger

28. Cater (to)

29. Where people might come to a happy medium?

30. Is worth it

32. ‘‘The Taming of the Shrew’’ sister

36. Wheels

37. Timeless children’s classic about country dwellers’ friendships [1908, 1881]

41. Farm cry

43. Vented appliance

44. Comedy talk show from 2003. to 2022, familiarly

45. Superlative score

48. ‘‘Great Caesar’s ghost!’’

50. Eat, baby-style

56. Timid

58. It’s symbolized by a crescent moon and star

63. Jewish folklore creature

64. Magnum opus about a young man, family and the concept of free will [1866, 1965]

70. Not according to plan

73. Celebrity chef DiSpirito

74. ‘‘Go ahead, shoot!’’

75. Major and Commander, to Biden

76. Coming-of-age novel about a teenage boy and his isolation [1951, 1986]

80. Like an old apple

81. Chicken ____ (South Asian dish)

82. Phenomenon also known as data decay

86. Placid

88. Rapper ____ Thee Stallion

93. Drudges

94. Celebratory smoke

99. Veered, as an airplane

101. Just peachy

102. Tale about soldiers and treachery in southern Europe [1940, 1603]

110. Polynesian greeting

111. Kleenex : tissue :: ____ : sticky note

112. Yellow-brown shade

115. Mercury and Mars, for two

117. Grp. promoting world peace

120. College athletics channel

121. ‘‘In a nutshell’’ . . . or an alternative title for this puzzle?

126. Wallach of ‘‘Baby Doll’’

127. Stoat in its white winter coat

128. Lawyer’s favorite dessert?

129. Asteroid discovered in 1898

130. Name that means ‘‘king’’

131. City that lends its name to a variety of ice cream

132. Warren in the Baseball Hall of Fame

133. Fashion letters

DOWN

1. Modern kind of purchase

2. Locale for many Panhellenic Games

3. ‘‘Rapunzel’’ or ‘‘Rumpelstiltskin’’

4. Kinda getting up there

5. Poker great Ungar

6. Burner on a range?

7. Michigan liberal-arts college

8. Certain collateral

9. Convict, in old slang

10. Persian Gulf territory

11. Gamer’s headache

12. Degree in mathematics?

13. Voice role for Snoop Dogg in 2019’s ‘‘The Addams Family’’

14. Federal agent who was the inspiration for Dick Tracy

15. Nightmare

16. Addressed

17. Manatee

18. Adspeak claim of convenience

24. Gin add-in

25. German refusal

26. One of Cuba’s Castros

31. Subject line abbreviation

33. Wild group, for short

34. One of many in the ‘‘Disney Morgue’’

35. Leave gobsmacked

38. Scoreboard letters at MetLife Stadium

39. D.O.J. branch

40. Helpful connections

41. Halloween symbol

42. Busy month for a C.P.A.

46. Turn from an old pallet into a bookcase, for example

47. Title for Charlie Chaplin

49. ‘‘Toy Story’’ toy torturer

51. ‘‘I can’t believe this!’’

52. Go head to head (with)

53. Paul who painted ‘‘Cat and Bird’’

54. Advanced

55. Some F.D.N.Y. pros

57. Juicy gossip

59. Time measurement

60. One of a classic septet

61. ‘‘Key of the Nile’’

62. Act out?

65. Imitation

66. Amazon device

67. Laptop brand

68. It’s just what you’d expect

69. Bosnian’s neighbor

70. After-hours conveniences

71. Cry at an amusement park

72. Parent

77. Philosopher Rand who rejected altruism

78. ‘‘____ What ____’’ (song from ‘‘La Cage Aux Folles’’)

79. Doggy’s sound

83. Carving station option

84. Hawaiian fish also called a wahoo

85. ‘‘Shame!’’

87. Prefix with hotel

89. Exams that are essentially impossible to study for

90. ____ Gadot of ‘‘Wonder Woman’’

91. Piercing tool

92. Basis for an annual Forbes list

95. Hobgoblin

96. V8. debut of 1964

97. Music to a masseur’s ears

98. Optimizes, as an engine

100. Play-____

102. More loaded, as a wallet

103. Stadium chant

104. A.F.L. All-Time Team member with a law degree

105. ‘‘No. Way!’’

106. Old-timey ‘‘listen’’

107. Default search engine for Microsoft Edge

108. Some classic jeans

109. Tethered

113. ‘‘____: The Smartest Guys in the Room’’ (2005. documentary)

114. Wackadoo

116. Protein-rich blood components

118. ‘‘Uncle!’’

119. ‘‘Downton Abbey’’ role

122. Zhuzh (up)

123. Small word for small

124. Hydrogen’s atomic number

125. Itch

