Northview teams, Peyton Smith, Dylan Zeck sectional cross country winners

Tim Rayle
Great Team effort. We've been battling illness the past three weeks. Shout outs to Halle Miller, Katie Morrison, and Maisie Eldridge for placing in the Top 15 all four years. Reagin White and Kenzie Willmore were fantastic last minute replacement runners for two of our usual top seven. Ellia went after and had an amazing race. Freshman Aubrey Miller ran her best race of the season.
James Grounds
Really proud of our guys for how they competed today. We were down our number two runner today due to him just getting over a sickness. We knew South was really going to bring it today with how we’ve seen them improving throughout the season. They’re a really solid team that is coming around at the right time.
We had a lot of guys run really strong times for Lavern. They fought through the entire race.
Jcim ran a really solid race. He lead most of the race and got out kicked by Dylan today. Dylan has a great finishing kick and it showed today. We’re looking forward to what happens next week when Jcim won’t have to lead the entire race and can be pulled along to a really fast time on an Edgewood course that can be a challenge.
Terre Haute South girls coach Jon Lee
The girls came out and ran really well again! It’s hard to follow up last Saturday evening’s race under the lights with tons of people and come out to the same course with a totally different atmosphere and far less people to race with and match that effort or run faster, and that’s exactly what they did. We had one issue with our standout freshman Ava Ham and a hip. We had to make a tough but smart call and pulled her just about halfway through the race so we didn’t do any significant damage. The rest of her girls stepped up and did a fantastic job to not only get us on to the next week, but to hold on to a 2nd place finish which proves the whole team has incredible guts. We will rehab and see how she progresses throughout the week.
Terre Haute South boys coach Josh Lee
Most of the projections had us sitting 2nd and we made that happen as sectional runner-ups. Ethan continues to be a strong front runner for us and we continue to trend in the right direction as a whole. We executed our game plan perfectly and took advantage of a great morning to run on the best course in the nation. It was a completely different atmosphere from the last time we raced at LaVern where we ran almost a full team of PRs, but we managed to do that again as it starts to matter most. Four new lifetime bests out of our 7 racers! The boys did their job, competed very well, and earned another week together. We will reassess our game plan and look towards doing the same next weekend where we find ourselves on the bubble of advancing on to the semi-state. I’m confident in what this team has built throughout this year and am excited for regionals.
Aaron Gadberry, who guides the Terre Haute North boys and girls teams
Zeck ran really smart race he has worked so hard for 4 years never missed a practice..
The boys need to compete better next week.
The girls team battled really well but needs to learn how to compete better! We will be ready to go next week there's no excuses
