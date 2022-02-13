Last week looked at Romans 1:16 where Paul wrote that the gospel of Jesus Christ is God’s
power to save sinful man. This week we will look at why this is the case in an examination of verse 17:
“For in it the righteousness of God is revealed from faith to faith; as it is written, "The just shall live by
faith.”
The Greek word translated “For” in this passage is “Gar.” This conjunction is used to express
cause, explanation, inference, or continuation. The idea being a continuation from a thought that was
previously discussed. In this case, verse 17 is continuing the thought Paul brought up in verse 16 about
the gospel. If one were to literally render this passage as it is in the original, it would read “The
righteousness of God by faith is revealed in it, in order to faith.” Paul was not ashamed of the gospel
because a righteousness of God’s appointment to be obtained by faith is revealed in it in order to
produce faith in them to whom it is preached.
Broken into its parts we see three different ideas presented. First, in the gospel something is
revealed. What is the gospel and what does it reveal? The gospel is, specifically, the good news of the
death, burial, and resurrection of Christ (1 Cor. 15:1-4). By the death of Jesus on the cross, His blood was
shed as a perfect atonement for man’s sin (Matt. 26:28; Heb. 10:10, 14) and it is by this blood that our
sins are cleansed and washed away (Rev. 1:5).
Second, the gospel reveals the way in which God makes men righteous in His sight. Men are
made righteous by the death of Jesus Christ. This righteousness of God’s design is to be obtained by
obedient faith (2 Thess. 1:8; 1 Peter 4:17; Rom. 1:5). To be righteous is to be free from guilt and
acceptable in the sight of God. If a man had never sinned, he would be righteous by his own works. But
the truth is that all have sinned (Rom. 3:23; Isa. 64:6) and because of this, no man is righteous in God’s
eyes and the only thing our works have earned us is eternal spiritual death (Rom. 6:23a).
If no plan had been devised by which guilty sinners might be made righteous, then the whole
world would be lost without remedy. Some power had to be brought to bear on sin-filled men and
women to make them clean and holy. Paul will later affirm that the power which accomplishes this is the
gospel (Rom. 6:17-18). Although these Roman Christians had once been enslaved to sin and servants of
unrighteousness, they obeyed from the heart the form of doctrine delivered to them (Rom. 6:1-7) and
were set free from their sins. At the moment of their baptism (and not before) they were made
“servants of righteousness.”
Finally, the contents of the gospel and its message of love, freedom, and reconciliation is
designed to produce faith in the hearer (Rom. 10:17; Gal. 2:16). To get out from under condemnation, to
be released from the penalty of sin, to be justified and therefore righteous in God’s sight is what the
gospel will accomplish for you. Is that not enough to persuade the guilty sinner to come to Christ? This
good news was powerful enough to persuade 3,000 souls on Pentecost to believe, repent, and be
baptized for the forgiveness of their sins (Acts 2:36-38). All their guilt washed away!
The gospel then is God’s power for saving men because in it is revealed God’s plan of
righteousness by faith. The gospel makes those who believe and obey it righteous. The great benefit to
guilty men and women, found in the gospel, induces them to believe it. Maybe you’re carrying around
guilt, regret, or shame about decisions you’ve made in your life. Maybe you’ve thought about turning to
God for a new beginning but believe you could never be forgiven. Wouldn’t it be wonderful news to
know God has already prepared that way for you by His son, Jesus Christ (Mk. 16:15-16; Acts 2:38)?
Next week we will look at just why a way for God to make men righteous and holy was
necessary. What is the gospel saving us from in the first place? If you wish to study this more, don’t
hesitate to reach out to me.
