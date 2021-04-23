A Zoom vigil to support the Asian-American community will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The public is invited to participate in the memorial for the eight people recently killed in Atlanta, six of whom were women of Asian descent.
The event is co-sponsored by the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley, Sisters of Providence and Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP.
"We do this to extend a welcoming embrace to all Asians, Asian Americans and people of Asian descent and let them know we as a united respectful community will not tolerate or condone any bias-based targeting," states Arthur Feinsod, representing the InterFaith Council of the Wabash Valley.
The event is called "Standing With the Asian-American Community."
Feinsod will provide the welcome. Speakers will include: Sister Paula Damiano of the Sisters of Providence; Rabbi Remy Liverman; Sister Jessica Vitente, Sisters of Providence; Riem Rostom; Sylvester Edwards; Sinwon Lee Racop; and Jean Kristeller.
Sheron Dailey will read the 23rd Psalm, and Cantor Michael Zoosman will sing the psalm in Hebrew.
The Zoom link is as follows: https://indstate-edu.zoom.us/j/97052193571
Meeting ID: 970 5219 3571
