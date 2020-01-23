A Jan. 31 reopening celebration is planned for the YMCA pool at Fairbanks Park, which has been going through pool tile and mechanical systems work.
Erin Gregory, marketing director for the YMCA of the Wabash Valley, said the reopening is set for 4 p.m.
In October, Mayor Duke Bennett said the reopening of the pool was imminent.
"We have been doing a lot of mechanical work for the last few months, doing plumbing, installing new heating and cooling system, new filtering system and basically gutted everything except the pipes," Bennett said.
"We have a final piece for the Dectron unit, which is the overall atmospheric control, and that unit sets outside. We had to have one customized piece for that and is the last mechanical component that has to be installed," Bennett said.
The pool also has a new water pump and water softening system.
The city and the YMCA finalized a two-year lease agreement in July in which the YMCA will pay a lease payment of $1,000 per month for 2019; $2,500 for 2020; and $3,000 per month through Aug. 31, 2021. In conjunction, the YMCA will pay the city $6,000 per month for utilities, an amount determined after a year's operation without the pool in operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.