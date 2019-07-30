lights

A 5-year-old child was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident about 5:20 p.m. Monday on Mecca Road east of Mecca, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Office.

A 2003 Honda driven by Pamela Smith, 55, of Mecca, was eastbound on Mecca Road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, Sheriff Justin Cole said in a news release.

Smith's vehicle hit a utility pole and came back onto the road before leaving the road again.

Police said a 5-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and is listed in critical condition. Smith refused treatment.

Assisting sheriff's deputies were Parke County EMS, Adams Township Rescue and Mecca first responders.

