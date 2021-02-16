Navigating the health insurance landscape can be confusing, but free local help is available from the Certified Application Counselors available at Wabash Valley Health Center.
With the new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, the counselors scheduling appointments can be contacted at 812-232-7447. The new enrollment period ends May 15.
A CAC is certified through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to provide free, unbiased application assistance on the federal marketplace. The WVHC outreach staff are also licensed Indiana Navigators that can assist with Medicaid applications including Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana plan.
With job losses continuing to mount amid the COVID-19 resurgence, and millions of people having lost their job-based health insurance since the start of this public health and economic crisis, the Biden Administration has opened HealthCare.gov to give people who need health insurance a new opportunity to get covered.
Typically, someone can only sign up for Marketplace during open enrollment from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 each year. This past enrollment period more than 100,000 Hoosiers enrolled in a Marketplace plan. This is a new opportunity for someone who needs health insurance to sign up.
There are several new updates under this special enrollment period. Anyone who is Marketplace eligible can apply, not just the consumers directly affected by COVID-19 or other life events.
Once enrolled, coverage will start the first of the following month, there is no waiting period as before. Also, consumers that signed up this past enrollment period can change plans and may be able to have their deductible rolled over.
People who are currently enrolled in COBRA and would like to switch to marketplace coverage are also eligible for the premium tax credit. Premium tax credits and cost sharing reductions help lower monthly health insurance costs.
Consumers enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov are guaranteed to receive comprehensive coverage, with no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups.
All plans cover essential benefits, including doctor and hospital visits, prescription drugs, mental health treatment, and maternity care. In addition, consumers receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings.
Testing and treatment of COVID-19 are considered essential health benefits and are covered by all HealthCare.gov plans.
