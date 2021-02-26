Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College had a "record-breaking" day on its Feb. 9 annual day of giving, raising more than $230,000 with 795 donors, the college announced Friday.
The addition of community partners, along with a 53% increase in total gifts given on #WoodsGivingDay, propelled SMWC to a record-breaking day. Jenifer Wright, director of annual giving, completed her first year of planning the day.
“I am so pleased with the turnout of #WoodsGivingDay,” Wright said in a news release. “We blew our goals out of the water, with our community partners setting this year apart. We can’t wait for next year!”
Last year, the college had more than 500 donors, surpassing its goal of 400 donors, and raised almost $150,000 in one day.
The funds raised go toward the Woods Fund, the college’s unrestricted fund that directly impacts students and college operations.
“In just 24 hours, our donors contributed more than 20% of our annual Woods Fund goal,” said Catherine Saunders, associate vice president for advancement. “It has made an incredible impact, especially during a year filled with unique challenges.”
Gathered in the Woods Student Center, students, faculty and staff worked the phones from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. calling alumni and friends.
SMWC partnered with Little Bear Coffee Co., Federal Coffee + Fine Foods, 5th Street Nutrition, Culvers, Chick-fil-A and ISU Credit Union.
