The Vigo County School Corp. today announced Woodrow Wilson Middle School will go to remote or eLearning for tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 30) and next week (Nov. 2-6).
That's because a significant proportion of staff, eight people, are on COVID-19 quarantine. Only one staff member, however, is actively positive for COVID-19.
"While most of the quarantined staff are not positive for COVID-19, the high number of quarantines means that the district cannot appropriately staff the school," the district said in a news release.
Many staff quarantines at Wilson are set to expire late next week.
The district's COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed Woodrow Wilson had a total active quarantine number of 76 and a total active case number of 3.
Students may stop by Wilson during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at Wilson from 11 a.m.-noon.
Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.
Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons, the district said.
