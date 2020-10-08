Authorities are seeking the public's help with an investigation into a collision that left a pedestrian dead on Interstate 74 on Wednesday night.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said dispatchers received a call about 9:25 p.m. from Coy Smith, 71, of Elizabethtown, who said he'd hit something in the road and sustained damage to his van.
Upon arrival at the scene near the 5-mile marker eastbound, officers discovered a pedestrian had been struck and killed.
The female pedestrian was in the middle of the roadway when struck, and a vehicle with emergency flashers on was located in the emergency lane to the west.
Smith reported that he saw the vehicle in the emergency lane, so he switched to the passing lane. After passing the disabled vehicle, he switched back to the driving lane and hit something. He slowed and moved to the emergency lane, stopped and called 911.
According to witnesses, the pedestrian was in a vehicle sitting in the emergency lane. For an unknown reason, the driver exited the vehicle.
The sheriff said police do not how long she was outside her vehicle before being struck by the van. They do know that several vehicles struck the pedestrian after she was initially struck by the van.
Positive identification can only be made by DNA, and a sample also was provided by a likely relative. Police will release the name and age of the pedestrian when identification is confirmed.
The sheriff asks that anyone driving through area about the time of the accident contact the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office at 765-492-3838.
Assisting were Vermillion County Coroner, Indiana State Police, Fountain County Sheriff's Office, Perrysville Fire/Rescue, Illiana EMS, Indiana Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.