A Terre Haute woman charged in connection with a May 2018 shootout that claimed the lives of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts and homicide suspect Christopher Wolfe pleaded guilty today to a charge of obstruction of justice.
Lakrista Julian, 20, is to be sentenced Nov. 18.
Julian faced faced felony charges of assisting a criminal and obstruction.
Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert Roberts told the court the assisting a criminal charge was being dismissed because further investigation determined there was insufficient evidence that Julian took specific actions with the intent of helping Wolfe, her boyfriend, avoid apprehension.
The state, however, said Julian lied to police when she twice told them she did not know if Wolfe owned or possessed a gun. She later admitted knowing he owned a gun and to seeing the bulge of a gun in his waistline.
In a sentencing conducted hearing after the plea was entered, the prosecution argued for a felony conviction with a sentence of two years, one year to be served on home detention and one year to be served on formal probation, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.
The defense sought a sentence of time served, with conviction being entered as a misdemeanor.
Members of both the homicide victim's and Pitts families were present at the hearing in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Judge John Roach took the sentence under advisement and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18.
Police on May 4, 2018, were searching for Wolfe in connection with the shooting death of Robert “Paulie” Olson at Olson’s home on South 18th Street in Terre Haute.
Officers encountered and Julian as the couple were returning to Julian's apartment in the Garden Quarter apartments just south of the city. Wolfe turned and fired on officers, who returned fire.
