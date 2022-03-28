A Paris, Ill. woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian accident Saturday morning in the parking lot of Walmart in Paris, according to the Edgar County coroner's office.
At about 11:10 a.m. Saturday, Teresa M. England, 66, of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping cart back to her vehicle.
At the same time, a 2019 Ford Expedition driven by Ellen Coolley, 73, of Brocton, Ill., was traveling south down one of the parking lot lanes. When Coolley reached the end of the lane, she began to make a u-turn to park in one of the handicapped spots near the front of the parking lot. While making the turn, Coolley struck and ran over England, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Paris Police, Paris Ambulance, and the Paris Fire Department were on the scene within minutes of several 911 calls being placed.
England was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett.
The accident remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department and the Edgar County Coroner.
