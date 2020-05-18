A woman suffered serious burns to her face in a fire early today at a Terre Haute nursing home.
Firefighters were called to Signature Health Care on Maple Avenue about 5 a.m. for a fire in a patient room.
Fire chief Jeff Fisher said the fire was out when firefighters arrived. They found a woman had been smoking in bed while using oxygen.
The woman was taken to Union Hospital for treatment, then transferred via LifeLine helicopter to Eskanazi Hospital in Indianapolis.
No other injures were reported.
