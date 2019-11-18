A Terre Haute woman charged in connection with a May 2018 shootout that claimed the lives of Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts and homicide suspect Christopher Wolfe today was sentenced to time served.
In October, Lakrista Julian, 20, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice with no agreement regarding her sentence.
Under Indiana law, the court could decide whether to enter the conviction as a Level 6 felony or as a Class A misdemeanor, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office.
Today, Judge John Roach sentenced Julian on the felony conviction and issued the advisory sentence of one year, with credit for time served on home detention and the remaining sentence suspended.
Julian will be supervised on formal probation for the remainder of the one-year sentence, according to the prosecutor's office.
"Given the level of the offense and her lack of criminal history, under the law she qualified to have her conviction entered as a misdemeanor,” said Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Robert Roberts.
“Our primary goal was for her to receive a felony conviction so that she, and others in similar circumstances, would know that it is never appropriate to lie to investigators during a recorded interview," Roberts said. "I am pleased that the court agreed with us that her crime is serious and deserves a felony conviction.”
Police on May 4, 2018, were searching for Wolfe in connection with the shooting death of Robert “Paulie” Olson at Olson’s home on South 18th Street in Terre Haute.
Officers encountered Wolfe and Julian as the couple were returning to Julian's apartment in the Garden Quarter apartments just south of the city. Wolfe turned and fired on officers, who returned fire.
Authorities said Julian lied to police when she twice told them she did not know if Wolfe owned or possessed a gun. She later admitted knowing he owned a gun and to seeing the bulge of a gun in his waistline.
"Our prayers continue for the Olson and Pitts families," the prosecutor's office said in a social media posting Monday afternoon. "It is our sincere hope that closing the criminal case arising out of these homicides will allow them to continue in their healing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.