Criminal charges against a Clinton woman have been changed to attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 12 stabbing on Liberty Avenue in Terre Haute.
Dawn Marie Bailey, 46, was arrested Oct. 20 on an unrelated warrant and was booked into Vigo County Jail.
She was a suspect in an attack reported in the 1600 block of Liberty.
The victim said Bailey had come to his home and asked to borrow money. The man said he declined to give her money, then found himself on the floor and felt like he was being punched in the back.
The man said he made it to his bedroom and found that he was bleeding from multiple wounds.
The man identified Bailey as his attacker to police.
A warrant for her arrest on the new charge was issued Monday and was served at the Vigo County Jail. Bailey is now being held on $100,000 bond.
She appeared in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Tuesday for an initial hearing on the new charge. Judge Michael Lewis set a trial date of April 20 and a pretrial hearing on Feb. 18.
