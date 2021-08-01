The Terre Haute Police Department is seeking the public's help with a hit-and-run collision about 12:30 a.m. today at 12th Street and Lockport Road.
Police said a woman thought to be in her mid to late 30s wearing black sweatpants and a white tank top was struck by a vehicle that fled before police arrived.
The woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where she is in critical condition.
Police ask that anyone information call or text THPD investigators at 812-538-3766.
