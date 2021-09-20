A woman arrested Monday in connection with a Sullivan County business theft is also being sought by Colorado authorities, according to a Farmersburg town marshal news release.
Amanda McDonald, 40, of Florida was arrested Monday by the Farmersburg town marshal and faces a theft charge.
Late last week, a local business contacted Farmersburg police in reference to a theft. Officers viewed video camera footage and were able to determine who the suspect was during the theft due to "the very noticeable bicycle" being driven away from the scene, according to the release.
Officers went to the residence where the bicycle was located and made contact with McDonald, who was identified as the suspect in the theft. McDonald, who was briefly staying in Farmersburg awaiting travel to Florida, was taken into custody by Town Marshal Cody Strain.
It was discovered that McDonald had numerous outstanding arrest warrants from Florida and a full-extradition arrest warrant for escape/failure to appear from the Denver, Colorado area, according to the release. After McDonald appears for her Sullivan County theft charge, she will be extradited to Colorado to stand trial for her outstanding warrant.
