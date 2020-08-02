A 25-year-old Terre Haute woman faces a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery following a Sunday morning stabbing in the 2400 block of Wabash Avenue.
City police said suspect Jasmine Jones had stabbed another woman in the chest in an argument about an ex-boyfriend.
Jones fled the scene before police arrived. She was found in the area of Fifth and Oak streets.
Officers tried to stop her vehicle, but a short pursuit occurred. She was ultimately stopped and taken into custody without incident.
Jones was booked into the Vigo County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, felony resisting law enforcement and driving while never licenses.
The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Jones is scheduled to appear Monday in Vigo Superior Court 1. She is being held in jail without bond.
