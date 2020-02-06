For the first time, the Vigo County School Corp.'s enrollment has dipped below 14,000, and Superintendent Rob Haworth — during his State of the Schools address — again emphasized the need to right-size district spending and look for new sources of revenue.
“Population decline in Vigo County is the most significant challenge we face in our schools,” he stated in information released prior to the address, which took place this evening in the VCSC Conference Center attached to West Vigo Elementary.
Over the last 11 years, enrollment has declined by more than 1,300 students, enough to fill three elementary schools, according to Haworth.
In the second and final enrollment count of the 2019-20 school year on Feb. 3, the district had 13,968 students, down from the fall count’s 14,190. While a demographic study looked at projections through 2027, Haworth said he wants to further study projections beyond 2027.
The 2017 study predicts that the district will lose an additional 636 students — and the state funding those students bring — in the next eight years, as the population of Vigo County declines. At current funding levels, 636 students represent $4.14 million in yearly revenue.
In a related matter, deficit spending continues to be a concern, and the district overspent revenues by $7.2 million in 2019. Much of the district's revenue loss is the result of enrollment decline.
In other highlights of the address, Haworth also revealed eight building concepts as the district looks to renovate, reconstruct or replace — or a combination thereof — its high school facilities as well as West Vigo Middle School. They ranged from one mega high school to four new, smaller high schools. No dollar figures were attached, but those will be released at future community meetings.
The goal is board action on a facility plan in winter 2020-21, and the district also hopes to conduct a facility referendum in May 2021.
One possibility being explored is financing with loans through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for any projects in the West Terre Haute area.
The district also rolled out its plans for technology, a major priority of citizens during community meetings last year.
The district plans to move toward 1:1 [one device for every student] using Chromebooks. This spring, the district will distribute devices to principals and teachers who will undergo training in the 2020-21 school year. In summer 2021, devices will be given to four grades [5, 8, 9 and 10]; in summer 2022, devices will go to four grades [4, 6, 7 an 9]; and in summer 2023, devices will go to five grades [K, 1, 2, 3 and 9].
"Our hope is to be technology rich by 2023," Haworth said in an earlier interview. "That can mean a lot of things, but I think it has us looking at more than just a device."
Meeting the technology needs of today's students will require about a $2 million investment each year, Haworth said. Purchase of the Chromebooks will be through a general obligation bond.
"If we want to create a 21st Century workforce, everyone of our children need to be exposed to technology in a much greater way," Haworth has said.
Those attending State of the Schools also heard from Gracey Rollins, the first graduate of Vigo Virtual Success Academy, the district's virtual school option which began last summer.
A bright spot for the corporation’s student count, as of Wednesday, VVSA has enrolled 123 students, over 40 of which are new to the district's enrollment count.
In the future, the district hopes to expand VVSA beyond high school and beyond Vigo County; the program is generating new revenue for the district.
Discussion about enrollment, technology and facilities are encompassed in the district's new five-year strategic plan for 2020-2025; the planning process began in fall 2018 with several community meetings. In total, there were more than 90 community meetings, as well as committee and school board planning sessions.
The strategic plan also addresses career/college pathways; fiscal responsibility by maintaining a 10 percent cash balance; community engagement — serve as a convening body to address community issues; student leadership opportunities; and early childhood education [collaborating with the community to strengthen pre-K programs in Vigo County].
Haworth will make a presentation on the strategic plan Monday to the Vigo County School Board and is hoping for approval this month.
Also during State of the Schools, the Vigo County Education Foundation highlighted its success over the last year.
