Future high school concepts

VCSC has released eight concepts looking at the future of high school facilities as well as West Vigo Middle School:

• Concept 1: Additions and renovations, three campuses.

• Concept 2: Concept 1, plus demolition/reconstruction of major building/site components.

• Concept 3: New high schools at three campuses, demolish existing.

• Concept 4: New small East Vigo, plus new smaller high schools on three existing campuses, demolish existing.

• Concept 5: New large East Vigo high school, demolish/rebuild West Vigo on site, demolish North and South.

• Concept 6: One new large Vigo County High School on a new site, demolish existing three, build new West Vigo Middle School.

• Concept 7: One new large Vigo County High School on North or South campus, demolish existing three; build new West Vigo Middle School.

• Concept 8: New North and South high schools on existing campuses, demolish existing three, build new West Vigo Middle School.