Union Hospital has now opened its portable medical tent outside the main entrance of its Emergency Department under its COVID-19 protocol.
The medical tent is for patients being referred by their physician for respiratory evaluation. Medical staff in the Emergency Department determine while the patient should be placed.
"It's a matter of streamlining each patient efficiently and as safely as possible," the hospital said in a news release issued today, adding medical officials say there is no reason for alarm. The decision came from the Incident Command Center, which opened the tent at 1 p.m.
Union Hospital has tested 48 people for COVID-19, with 16 negative results and three positive results.
Visitor restrictions remain in place for the Union Health campus.
Anyone with a question about COVID-19 can call the Union Health hotline at 812-238-4871. A trained healthcare professional will answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.