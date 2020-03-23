Union Hospital opens treatment tent as COVID-19 precaution

Submitted photo A portable medical tent has been set up outside the main entrance to the emergency department at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Union Hospital has now opened its portable medical tent outside the main entrance of its Emergency Department under its COVID-19 protocol.

The medical tent is for patients being referred by their physician for respiratory evaluation. Medical staff in the Emergency Department determine while the patient should be placed.

"It's a matter of streamlining each patient efficiently and as safely as possible," the hospital said in a news release issued today, adding medical officials say there is no reason for alarm. The decision came from the Incident Command Center, which opened the tent at 1 p.m.

Union Hospital has tested 48 people for COVID-19, with 16 negative results and three positive results.

Visitor restrictions remain in place for the Union Health campus.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19 can call the Union Health hotline at 812-238-4871. A trained healthcare professional will answer questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

