The Terre Haute area can expect snow or rain tonight, and motorists and should plan on slippery road conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect from 7 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch forecast. Winds may gust as highs as 35 mph.
Precipitation is expected to begin as mostly snow with some rain tonight. During the early overnight hours there will be a brief period of freezing rain and sleet with all rain by late tonight and Saturday.
West central Indiana counties included in the advisory include Vigo, Clay Parke, Vermillion and Putnam.
