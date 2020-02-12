A winter weather advisory affecting Vigo and Clay counties is in place until 1 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says low pressure is expected to quickly sweep through the Ohio Valley this afternoon and tonight.
Snow is expected to begin falling this afternoon and continue tonight.
Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations may reach 3 inches.
Accumulations will be most likely north of Interstate 70 and result resulting in slippery roads.
Hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
