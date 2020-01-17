Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain or freezing rain late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.