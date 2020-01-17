The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory affecting west central Indiana until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. Wind gusting could reach as high as 35 mph.
The winter weather advisory affects portions of central, east central and west central Indiana.
The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight until 4 a.m. Saturday.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions.
Precipitation is expected to begin as mostly snow with some rain this evening. During the early overnight hours, there will be a brief period of freezing rain and sleet with all rain by late tonight and Saturday.
Affected areas include the following counties: Owen, Morgan, Vermillion, Putnam, Clay, Hendricks, Vigo, Henry, Johnson, Hancock, Marion, Shelby, Parke and Rush.
Authorities advise drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1-800-261-7623.
