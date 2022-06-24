On Saturday, Midwest Communications will host the third annual Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park.
Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m., with music kicking off at 6 p.m.
The event will include food vendors as well as music from the Sounds of Summer (Beach Boys Tribute), Gone 2 Paradise (Jimmy Buffe tTribute), and Terre Haute’s own Tommy Kelly.
Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
“We are excited to kick off summer with another Wine on the Wabash. Over the last few years, we’ve seen the community embrace this event with more and more folks joining us each time and we hope to make even more new friends this year," said Baley Halberstadt, promotions director and midday host for HI99.
Tickets to the event can be purchased online in advance for $15 or at the gate for $20. Children 12 and under are free.
Can’t make it to the first event? Wine on the Wabash will be returning to Fairbanks Park on Aug.13 with more wine and new music.
Midwest Communications includes radio stations 100.7 MIX-FM, HI99 WTHI, 102.7 WBOW, and 98.5 The River.
For further details and tickets to the event, visit https://hi99.com/wine-on-the-wabash/
