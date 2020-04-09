Severe winds resulted in at least three crashes of semi-trucks on Interstate 70 in Clark County, Illinois, on Wednesday.
Illinois State Police said the first crash occurred at 7:15 p.m. At the 122-mile marker.
State police said Larry B. Brumley, 48, of Georgetown, Ky., was driving west on I-70 in a 2019 International box truck when wind gusts pushed the truck across the roadway. The vehicle overturned into the median.
Brumley was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
At 7:22 p.m., a westbound 2018 Freightliner overturned onto its driver's side in the median due to a strong crosswind at the 137-mile marker.
The semi came to rest with the truck tractor blocking the left westbound lane of traffic.
Driver Tyquisha L. Bright, 22, of Tampa, Fla., was taken to an area hospital with injuries. A passenger was not injured.
The second crash occurred at 11:11 p.m. at the 133-mile marker when high winds blew over the eastbound rig onto its passenger side.
Driver David B. Brown, 46, of Ojai, Calif., and passenger Peter E. Ruth, 55, of Camarillo, Calif., were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
