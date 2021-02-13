There is a wind chill advisory for Vigo County until 1 p.m. Sunday.
For the wind chill advisory, very cold wind chills are expected, including wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible.
• Where: Portions of central, southwest and west-central Indiana.
• When: Wind chill advisory is from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. The Winter Storm Watch runs from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.
• Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
• Additional details: Wind chills will be lowest around sunrise on Sunday. Heaviest snow is expected Sunday night into early Monday.
• Affected counties: Parke, Hamilton, Sullivan, Greene, Putnam, Knox, Vigo, Hendricks, Daviess, Montgomery, Boone, Clay and Owen
• Instructions: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
