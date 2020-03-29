The National Weather Service out of Indianapolis has issued a Wind Advisory for our area until 8 p.m. today.
Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts of up to 50 mph.
The strongest winds are expected during the afternoon hours.
Portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana will be affected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and damage tents. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle and secure outdoor objects.
