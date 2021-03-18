Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.