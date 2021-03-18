A wind advisory is in effect until 11 p.m., with strongest winds expected from 1 to 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis reports northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with custs up to 50 mph should be expected across the Wabash Valley through central Indiana.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages could result. Motorists high-profile vehicles should drive with extra caution, NWS said.
Affected areas include Clay, Parke, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Also, standing water due to overnight rain is visible on many area roads. Motorists are advised not to drive through flooded areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.