A wind advisory for Vigo County and west central Indiana has been issued by the National Weather Service.
The advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 1 a.m. Thursday.
Sustained winds of up to 30 mph can be expected with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Take lighter, unsecured objects indoors and watch for falling tree limbs and possible power outages due to objects falling on power lines.
Temperatures are forecast in the upper 60s today with mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers will arrive after midnight with windy conditions with a temperature low in the upper 50s.
Affected areas include Clay, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
