A wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.
Winds will be up to 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
The advisory affects portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Affected areas include Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan and Greene counties.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
