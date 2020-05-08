Editor’s note: Tribune-Star reporter Lisa Trigg made an appointment for and received a COVID-19 test on Friday at the Indiana National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue in Terre Haute. The site is a partnership between OptumServe and Indiana State Department of Health. She shares her experience here.

It’s a strange feeling – having a swab inserted deep into one’s nasal cavity to collect a sample to test for coronavirus.

For More Info Indiana residents can get more information being tested at the Indiana State Department of Health/Optum clinics, including a set of frequently asked questions and corresponding answers, at www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm Registration for testing at an ISHD/Optum site is required and can be completed at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116. Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, and insurance is not required. ID establishing Indiana residency is required, and people with private health insurance are asked to bring that information along, also. Further questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the ISDH COVID-19 Call Center at the toll-free number: 877-826-0011, which is available 8 a.m. to midnight.

The urge to cough, sneeze, and utter mildly salty language is present, but in a few seconds the swabbing is over. And with the dab of a tissue, both nose and eyes are wiped free of a mucous response.

A healthcare worker swaddled in personal protective equipment – gown, mask, gloves and face shield – inserts the swab and efficiently collects a sample from the nasal passages. The swab is quickly sealed up and labeled. The wait for the test results begins.

That was my experience Friday at Vigo County’s official test site at the Indiana National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue. The site is a partnership between OptumServe and the Indiana State Department of Health.

On Friday, staff were testing patients who pre-registered online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting and selected an appointment time.

When showing a state-issued ID to verify residence, and confirming information provided during the online registration, a patient is quickly processed then directed to the testing area set up with social distancing in mind. One chair. One healthcare member. One sterile swab. Supplies close at hand.

“Just tilt your head back and close your eyes,” the healthcare worker said. A few seconds of mild discomfort was no big deal.

In 48 to 72 hours test results will be sent to my phone via text message. I selected that choice over personal email, to make sure the important message is not lost in a long daily deluge of knitting blogs and fitness promotions.

As the spouse of a person with some health issues, getting tested without being symptomatic seems to be reasonable since I can be a carrier of the virus and unwittingly pass it on. To my way of thinking, it’s better to be tested and self-isolate if necessary rather than expose others.

For me, wearing a mask has become common practice – as has making them for others. Returning to a workplace that frequently involves interaction with others — multiplied by whoever they contacted, and so on — can make social distancing a challenge.

So mask-wearing, frequent handwashing, disinfecting surfaces such as phones, door knobs, desktops and keyboards seems responsible. And so does being tested.

That’s not to say infection can’t occur later. It’s just a bit comforting to know the virus is not laying dormant at this time, waiting to be released upon others in an uncovered cough or sneeze.

Vigo County now has two COVID-19 testing sites listed on the state health department website at www.coronavirus.in.gov – at Union Hospital and the Optum Test Site at the National Guard Armory on Maple Avenue.

Vermillion and Sullivan counties also have testing sites on the state list, which is updated as new locations are added.

As noted by the Vigo County Health Department, now is not the time to ease up on social distancing, masks and hygiene. As government-ordered restrictions are eased to reopen Hoosier businesses and travel, the spread of COVID-19 will continue.

