A middle school student at West Vigo Middle School was struck by a bus on Sarah Myers Drive this afternoon at dismissal time, according to the school district.
The student ran across the road in front of the school at dismissal time and was struck by the front corner of the bus, Bill Riley, spokesman for the Vigo County School Corp., said in an email.
The bus driver acted quickly to brake and avoided trapping the student under the bus, he said.
A student protection officer responded quickly to the scene and administered first aid while paramedics were en route.
The student was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.
