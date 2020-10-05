West Vigo High School’s 60th annual fall homecoming is this week.
Addison Auten is the fall 2020 homecoming queen and the court includes seniors Kilee Matherly and Makayla Witty; juniors Riley Dierdorf and Hailey Kane; sophomores Madalynn Ballinger and Ellie Davis; and freshmen Piper Beeler and Mason Weir.
Homecoming festivities will begin with a parade down National Avenue in West Terre Haute at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The public is invited but encouraged to mask and practice social distancing.
Immediately following the parade on Wednesday, the coronation will take place on the football field. Queen Addison Auten will then preside over the Powder Puff game. The freshman and seniors are on the same team and will be wearing black and pink jerseys with pink ribbons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The team will donate $500 to PINK.
Celebrations will conclude on Friday with the Homecoming game vs Cloverdale at 7 p.m. Auten and her court will be presented at half-time.
Because tickets are limited for Powderpuff and the game, those who would like to see the homecoming attendants are encouraged to attend the parade on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.