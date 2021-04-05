The West Vigo High School Jim Mann Green Dome ranked third in a statewide contest titled "Indiana's Best High School Gym" conducted by the Indiana Destination Development Corp.
"Bragging rights were on the line," said Elaine Bedel, secretary and CEO of the Indiana Destination Development Corp. The event had 67,579 votes under a four-week period; participants could vote once per day.
The West Vigo Green Dome was one of 68 gyms selected by a panel of experts coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Visit Indiana, which is part of the Indiana Destination Development Corp., announced the winners today for the special edition Best of Indiana people's choice campaign.
"In 49 states, basketball is just a game, but in Indiana, it just means more," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. "After all, the Hoosier State is home to 11 of the 12 largest gyms in America."
The news release states, "For nearly 60 years, the Jim Mann Green Dome has been the only home to the West Vigo High School Vikings since its inception in 1959. The 2,600-seat venue is of the 'sunken gym' style. The gym was renamed after longtime Athletic Director Jim Mann in 2011, who spent 30 years at the school. Another interesting note is that Larry Bird did his student teaching at the high school following the 1978-1979 season with Indiana State University."
The top 10 best high school gyms in Indiana were voted as follows:
10. Boonville Gym – Boonville High School.
9. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium – Kokomo High School.
8. William L. Garrett Memorial Gymnasium – Shelbyville Senior High School.
7. Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium – Seymour High School.
6. Muncie Fieldhouse – Muncie Central High School.
5. Huntingburg Memorial Gymnasium – Southridge High School.
4. The Cave – Mishawaka High School.
3. Jim Mann Green Dome – West Vigo High School.
2. New Castle Fieldhouse – New Castle High School.
1. Spartan Bowl – Connersville High School.
