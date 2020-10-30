West Vigo’s girls basketball season won’t start as scheduled on Tuesday as the team has players in COVID-19 quarantine.

“Our girls basketball team is quarantined at the present time. We will be postponing our first four games but plan to reschedule them. We should be back on the court and playing at Owen Valley on Nov. 17,” West Vigo athletic director Kenny Pearson stated in an email to the Tribune-Star.

Including the scrimmage that was scheduled at the Green Dome on Saturday against Parke Heritage, it’s five games that are off for the Vikings.

In addition to the scrimmage, the games that West Vigo will be the regular season opener next Tuesday at Edgewood, a game at Shakamak next Thursday, a game at Terre Haute South on Nov. 10 and the home opener against White River Valley on Nov. 12.

Edgewood replaced West Vigo with Northview for its Tuesday opener.