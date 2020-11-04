Terre Haute North and West Vigo high schools will move to remote learning tomorrow, Thursday, due to concerns about the high number of cases in Vigo County and the district’s ability to trace cases at the high school level.

Students will return to the building Nov. 12.

The last two days in Vigo County have seen the highest number of new cases and the district wants to prevent large numbers of quarantines within schools, according to a district news release.

“We’re pleading with our community to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 during this period of remote learning,” said Bill Riley, director of communications. “Wear a mask in public, keep your distance, and avoid social activities with people outside of your household.”

Additionally, the district has seen success with weeklong remote learning at schools with high numbers of quarantines, such as Meadows Elementary and Woodrow Wilson Middle School. This pause on in-person learning is meant to limit disruption to school due to quarantine.

Students may stop by either school during school hours to retrieve necessary materials and Chromebooks. Students may pick up a free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at each school from 11 a.m.-noon. Staff members who are able to report to the building will be on campus during normal school hours.

Teachers will communicate daily with all students to take attendance and to provide specific guidance about remote learning lessons. WiFi-enabled buses will be deployed in each school’s area and a list of those buses will be available later today at vigoschools.org.