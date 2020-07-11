A West Terre Haute man died Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash in western Vigo County.
Dead is Steven L. Seeley, 63, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched shortly after 7:30 a.m. to the 2800 block of St. Mary’s Road.
There, they learned a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling south on St. Mary’s Road when it left the roadway and continued into a ditch. The truck then struck a culvert, became airborne and flipped end over end, coming to rest upside down.
Deputies were informed by medical personnel already on scene that Seeley, the driver, had died.
Sheriff's office detectives, fatal crash team and the Vigo County Coroner’s Office are investigating. The sheriff's office said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
