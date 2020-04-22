A West Terre Haute man arrested Tuesday after a two-hour standoff with police faces multiple criminal charges in Vigo Superior Court 6.

Edward Vernon Wilson, 33, was booked into the Vigo County Jail about 9 p.m. Tuesday after being treated at a local hospital for stab wounds sustained in a domestic incident earlier in the day.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

According to jail booking information, Wilson faces preliminary charges including of sexual battery, rape, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond prior to his court appearance this afternoon.

Sherrif John Plasse said the incident began at a residence in the 1800 block of West Locust Avenue in West Terre Haute where police were called to a domestic incident about 2:45 p.m.

Plasse said police were told Wilson had fled to an acquaintance's home on Center Avenue north of West Terre Haute in the Ferguson Hill area.

Wilson initially refused to come out of the house, Plasse said, so for the safety of the officers involved, the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was called for assistance.

A robot was used to make contact with Wilson, who told police he couldn't move and needed help. SRT officers retrieved Wilson, who was then taken to a local hospital.

Plasse said the suspect's wounds were not as significant as police were initially led to believe and that they were not life threatening.