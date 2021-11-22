A West Terre Haute man died Sunday afternoon after apparently falling from a moving vehicle on Darwin Road.
Sheriff John Plasse said 44-year-old Jerry Giles was pronounced dead at the scene after deputies were called at 3:25 p.m. to Darwin and Southlake roads for an injured person.
Deputies found found Giles lying on the road. Rescue personnel were not able to revive Giles, Plasse said.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances.
“At this time, it appears Giles fell from a moving vehicle while traveling on Darwin Road,” Plasse said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Giles family.”
The sheriff’s department was assisted during the incident by the coroner’s office, Sugar Creek and Honey Creek fire departments, West Terre Haute Police and the Indiana State Police.
