A well-known Sullivan restaurant was lost to fire this evening.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said firefighters and police responded about 5:20 p.m. today to a report of a fire at Old 41 Diner on North Section Street in Sullivan.
They found the restaurant fully ablaze, the sheriff said in a news release. Upon arrival, firefighters were unable to enter the building due to extreme heat.
Units on the scene include Sullivan Fire Department Thunderbird Fire Department, Sullivan city police, Sullivan County sheriff’s deputies and SCAT ambulance.
No injuries have been reported, the sheriff said.
The Indiana State fire Marshall’s office will be called to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.
North Section Street remains closed, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
This story will be updated as further information becomes available.
