Two Terre Haute man have been arrested and face several charges including robbery, criminal confinement and aggravated battery in connection with a weekend shooting.
According to Terre Haute police, on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue, where a female victim reported she had been raped and held against her will prior to the two suspects traveling to Sixth Avenue.
Initially, the suspects traveled to the 1500 block of South 18th Street, where they allegedly pointed guns at the female victim and tied her up, police said. The female victim informed officers that one of the males sexually assaulted her before she was forced into a car and taken to the 1600 block of Sixth Avenue.
Once they arrived at Sixth Avenue, the two suspects are reported to have forced entry into a male victim’s house, where the male victim was shot several times, police said.
The male victim, who was treated for non life-threatening gunshot wounds, told police the two suspects then took money from him prior to fleeing the scene.
On Friday, police arrested Gunner Olson, 35, of Terre Haute, who faces charges of aggravated battery, criminal confinement, robbery, burglary, intimidation, and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.
On Sunday, police arrested Brian Donna, 33, of Terre Haute, who faces charges of resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed, rape, burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, robbery, criminal confinement, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
