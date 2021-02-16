Inclement weather has closed more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics around the state, including the clinic in the former Sears automotive site at Haute City Center.
Vigo County Health Department will be contacting those with appointments today to reschedule for Thursday or Friday.
Others wanting to cancel their appointments this week due to the weather should call 211 or reschedule on shot.in.gov.
State health officials said today anyone with appointments impacted by weather will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule.
Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine should know that the state is working to make sure they still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe, the state said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19.
While weather has impacted vaccine shipments nationwide, Indiana has adequate doses to cover existing appointments at this time, state health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.