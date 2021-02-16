Inclement weather closed more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics around Indiana on Tuesday, including the clinic in the former Sears Automotive site at Haute City Center.

Indiana COVID-19 vaccination sites The Indiana Department of Health website listing Indiana's COVID-19 vaccination sites with links and information to register to receive a vaccine.

Vigo County Health Department will be contacting those with appointments today to reschedule for Thursday or Friday.

Others wanting to cancel their appointments this week due to the weather should call 211 or reschedule on shot.in.gov.

State health officials said today anyone with appointments impacted by weather will be notified by email or text message about the need to reschedule.

Hoosiers who are scheduled to receive their second dose of vaccine should know that the state is working to make sure they still receive the dose within the appropriate timeframe, the state said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that is administered within 42 days of the first dose still provides full immunity to COVID-19.

While weather has impacted vaccine shipments nationally, Indiana has adequate doses to cover existing appointments at this time, state health officials said.

National impact

Snow, ice and bitter cold also forced authorities to halt vaccinations from Pennsylvania to Illinois and from Tennessee to Missouri.

In Chicago, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said more than a hundred city vaccine sites didn’t get shipments Tuesday because of the extreme weather, leading to many cancellations.

The Biden administration said the weather was expected to disrupt shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS installation in Louisville, Kentucky. Both serve as vaccine shipping hubs for a number of states.

In Texas, Houston’s Harris County rushed to dispense more than 8,000 doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine after a public health facility lost power early Monday and its backup generator also failed, authorities said. The shots at risk of spoiling if not given out were distributed at three hospitals, the county jail and Rice University.