People protest the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. The protest comes after a series of prominent Black deaths that have inflamed racial tensions across the United States.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Jenna Watson
WATCH LIVE: Holcomb to discuss protests
Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and public safety officials will conduct a news conference to discuss the events of the weekend starting at 1:30 p.m. today.
