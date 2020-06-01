Indianapolis imposes curfew after 2 nights of violence

People protest the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. The protest comes after a series of prominent Black deaths that have inflamed racial tensions across the United States.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)

 Jenna Watson

Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and public safety officials will conduct a news conference to discuss the events of the weekend starting at 1:30 p.m. today.

