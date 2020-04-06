From 7 to 8 tonight, a group of local government, health and hospital leaders will hold a live panel discussion regarding COVID-19.
The panel discussion will be broadcast live on various sites, including WTHI and WTWO, and there will be a link available on the Tribune-Star's website. The discussion also will be available on the Vigo County You Tube channel.
The panel will include:
• Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner;
• Steve Holman, president and CEO of Union Health;
• Brendan Kearns, Vigo County commissioner;
• Dr. Prashant Patel, Union Hospital cardiovascular services;
• Nathan Vooys, CEO of Terre Haute Regional Hospital;
• Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator.
The moderator will be Kristin Craig, president of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
Viewers can submit questions now or during the live event. This can be done by going to the Vigo County Health Department Facebook page.
If you do submit a question, please let the group know how you would like to be referred to -- for example, "Susie from Sugar Creek."
