Tonight, Rob Haworth, Vigo County School Corp. superintendent, will address the three proposed potential high school building projects in a virtual community meeting.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will stream live from the VCSC YouTube channel. A direct link to the virtual community meeting is https://youtu.be/mNfUSVizLrY or you can watch below.
The presentation will discuss the three potential projects and collect feedback from viewers using Thought Exchange, a live interactive program focused on collecting community feedback. Please plan to tune in to learn more about the potential to address high school facilities.
Future in-person and virtual community meeting dates and times will be announced soon.
All three options would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
Option 1
New academic spaces at North, South and West Vigo high schools. It also calls for renovated non-academic spaces at all three that would include cafeteria, auditorium, etc. It calls for a $160 million referendum for new spaces and $100 million for renovation projects over time.
The option would call for a tax rate of 24.8 cents per $100 assessed value, which is 8.6 cents above what taxpayers currently pay for the operating referendum.
Option 2
Same construction elements as above, but with a $260 million referendum for new academic spaces and renovated non-academic spaces, with all three schools done at the same time. It would require a referendum of 41 cents, or 24.8 cents above what taxpayers currently pay for the operating referendum.
The scope of the projects in Options 1 and 2 are similar, with $160 million for new academic spaces at the three high schools, and $100 million for renovated co-curricular spaces, Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, has stated.
However, Option 2 would be one cohesive project using a $260 million referendum.
Option 1 would use a $160 million referendum and $100 million through debt service and short term bonds to renovate spaces over time without raising the current debt service tax rate. "It's bound to be a more difficult way to go that will be slow and ultimately not quite look the same as with Option 2," Riley said.
Under Option 2, by doing it all through referendum funds, "We can do all the renovation at once. We can't do a $100 million renovation in Option 1 all at once. It would have to be different projects, distinct projects, and it has to be over time," Riley said.
In summary: "Same project. Different way to fund it. Different timeline," Riley said. With both options, new academic construction would take place at the same time, and those academic facilities would be built outside the footprint of the current buildings.
Also, by having a $260 million referendum for Option 2, the district could pay for facility projects at other schools and not exceed the current debt service tax rate.
Option 3 calls for new schools on current campuses at North, South and West Vigo and involves a $333 million referendum. It would require a referendum tax rate of 52 cents, which is 36 cents more than the current operating referendum impact. Everything in the schools would be new.
The district also provided possible taxpayer impact from the additional tax rate brought on by a proposed building referendum.
For a home with a market value of $200,000 and an assessed value of $97,750, the annual added cost for Option 3 would be $352; for Option 2, $243; and for Option 1, $85.
Those figures do not include the 16.2 cents currently paid with the operating referendum.
The district also proposes ending its operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — earlier than scheduled, with federal ESSER funds filling part of the gap.
By ending the operating referendum in 2024 instead of 2027, that would free up the 16.2-cent referendum tax rate to be used toward a building program, and limiting additional tax impact could help the district win a building referendum, officials say.
