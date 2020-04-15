Mayor Duke Bennett

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett

Mayor Duke Bennett will be joining Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb during today's updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

The virtual media briefing in the Governor's Office begins at 2:30 p.m.

Joining Holcomb and Mayor Bennett will be Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

More information about COVID-19 may be found at the ISDH website at coronavirus.in.gov and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Tags

Recommended for you