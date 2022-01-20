With extreme cold hitting the area, Reach Services in partnership with the Homeless Council of the Wabash Valley will open a warming center this evening.
The warming center at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 215 N. Seventh St., will be open from 6 tonight to 8 a.m. Friday.
An evening meal and breakfast will be provided.
For transportation to the warming center, call (812) 546-1458. For more information, contact Reach Services at (812) 232-6305.
